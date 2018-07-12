Ridgeland preliminary estimates for road projects

The Ridgeland Board of Aldermen voted to approve the preliminary engineering estimates for East Lake Harbor Drive rehabilitation and Lake Harbor Drive extension.

The board approved the payment of $17,693.52 to Waggoner Engineering for the completed work on East Lake Harbor Drive, from Northpark Drive to Breakers Lane.

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reimburse 80 percent of this payment in the amount of $14,154.82.

The board also approved payment for work completed on the Lake Harbor Drive extension project, which extends from Highway 51 to Highland Colony Parkway, in the amount of $6,809.41 to Waggoner Engineering.

MDOT will reimburse 80 percent of this payment in the amount of $5,447.53.

The board also voted to approve a memorandum of agreement between the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and the Ridgeland Police Department.

Chief of Police John Neal presented the agreement to the board, as it is a requirement of the fiscal year 2018 HIDTA grant.

This covers overtime and services reimbursement for Detective Hunter Bridges, a narcotics investigator for the Ridgeland Police Department.

Neal said this is a standard annual renewal for the contract special agent assigned to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

His regular salary is paid by the city, as he is part of the Ridgeland Police Department.

The awarded budget is $18,527, which includes overtime up to $10,127 due to assignment on the task force and a vehicle allowance of $8,400.

In other action, the board:

• Approved minutes from prior board meeting;

• Approved the architectural review for Fill and Chill awning addition;

• Approved a petition to close and vacate an unimproved and unused street and right-of-way;

• Ratified an interlocal cooperation agreement between Madison County and the City of Ridgeland regarding funding of certain street improvements dated July 5;

• Approved the renewal of Jackson Street parking lot landscaping contract with U.S. Lawns;

• Approved a new landscaping contract for Harbor Drive and City Entrance with U.S. Lawns;

• Approved a special event permit for the Warrior Bonfire program;

• Tabled the architectural review for C Spire lighting project to the second meeting in July;

• Approved the payment of claims excluding Costco related charges and the June 22 payroll;

• Approved Costco related charges in the amount of $2,865.