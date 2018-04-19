ON THE RISE

Rising costs for books, technology, salaries cited for tuition increases for 2018-2019 school year

The cost of an education on the Northside is going up, at least for most families with students enrolled in the area’s independent and parochial schools.

However, school officials are working to keep increases in tuition as small as possible to lessen the impacts on parents’ wallets.

Some families will see increases of less than a percentage point, while others will see slightly greater hikes. The increases are needed to provide teachers and staff members with competitive salaries and benefits, and to meet rising costs in books, supplies, technology and operating expenses.

While most schools are seeing slight increases, some families will actually be paying less.

Jackson Academy’s tuition for the next academic year (2018-2019) is expected to increase schoolwide, except in the preschool.

For those grades, tuition will decrease or “hold steady” when compared to current year figures.

For the three-day K3 program, tuition is dropping from $5,520 to $4,800 a year. For students in the five-day K3 program and half-day pre-K program, tuition will rest at $5,400. For students in the pre-K full-day program, tuition will be $8,220. In the half-day kindergarten program, tuition will be $6,900 a year, and for students in the full-day kindergarten program, tuition will be $9,240.

Last year, preschool tuition ranged from $5,520 to $10,260, Director of Marketing and Communications Patti Wade said.

Tuition in other grades at JA are going up. However, the increases are “lower than what the school has experienced in the last five years,” Vice President for Finance and Operations Angie Antici said. “The projected tuition at Jackson Academy for the next academic year ranges from $4,800 to $15,250.”

Tuition at the lower school will increase to $11,880, while the middle school tuition will rise to $13,500 and the upper school (grades nine -12) tuition will be $15,240.

At JA, teachers’ salaries make the greatest impact on the school’s budget — nearly 75 percent of the annual budget goes toward faculty and staff salaries. Other factors contributing to tuition increases include new technology and maintenance.

Tuition at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School is on the rise as well. This year, tuition is $7,300 for the half-day pre-kindergartener (three and four-year-old) program; $12,880 for full-day pre-kindergarteners and kindergarteners; $15,670 for first through fourth-graders; $16,920 for fifth through eighth-graders; and $17,800 for ninth through 12th-graders.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, prices for high schoolers will surpass the $18,000 mark, with the annual cost reaching $18,620. Pre-kindergarten tuition will begin at $7,640, and full-day four-year-old and kindergarten tuition will rest at $13,480. First through fourth-grade tuition will be $16,400, while tuition for fifth through eighth-grades will be $17,700.

“St. Andrew’s faculty and staff are the most important part of successfully fulfilling our mission,” Associate Head of School and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Lewis said. “Investment in recruiting and retaining world-class faculty and staff is our main priority.”

Lewis said, by far, the largest portion of tuition revenue funds employment costs for faculty and staff.

“We continually explore all opportunities to reduce our overhead costs without compromising our mission. All costs of enrollment are included in our tuition plus a small consolidated fee. Our tuition is almost all-inclusive.”

JACKSON PREPARATORY School’s tuition will be three percent higher than the current academic year. “Prep has two tuition levels,” Director of Communications Ryan Sherman said. “One level is for our sixth-grade program, and the other level is for our seventh through 12th-grade program.”

Sixth grade tuition next year will be $13,700, and seventh through 12th-grade tuition will be $14,700. This year’s sixth-grade tuition is $13,222, and seventh through 12th-grade tuition is $14,222.

“Prep’s tuition price point is extremely close to operating costs. As the cost of education rises, then so does tuition. Tuition increases are only made to cover those costs,” Sherman said.

The school’s largest expense within the operating budget is personnel, according to Sherman.

“The tuition price point we set allows Prep to hire some of the best teachers in the area who are experts in their field.”

Prep does offer financial aid to students based on need.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s 2018-2019 tuition will range from $6,280 to $9,990 per student. Tuition for three-year-old kindergarten will be $6,280; $7,500 for four-year-old and five-year-old kindergarten, $9,620 for students in first through fifth grade and $9,990 for students in sixth through 12th grade.

Current tuition ranges from $5,920 for a K3 student to $9,660 for students in sixth through 12th grades.

“The major reason is to increase salaries in order to attract and retain the most qualified faculty, which directly benefits our students and families,” Director of Advancement Leslie Dixon said. “Tuition funds school operations including salaries, facilities maintenance and upkeep, enhanced technology and curriculum, academic programs, professional development and security.”

“Our finance committee and board of trustees work diligently to ensure reasonable tuition increases, and these sound fiscal practices have yielded an outstanding return on investment for our patrons.”

According to head of school Gary Herring, the 2018-2019 academic year’s tuition at First Presbyterian Day School will increase by only $150 for all grades.

“Next year, tuition is $8,690 for first through sixth grades. Kindergarten is $7,220. We only raised the cost to attend by $150 for the year for all grades,” he said. “Current tuition is $8,540 for first through sixth grades. Current tuition for kindergarten is $7,070.”

He said it’s nearly impossible to control the cost and rise of tuition year to year, since most of it goes toward paying teachers and staff reasonable salaries and benefits.

NEXT YEAR ST. RICHARD CATHOLIC School’s tuition will be $8,275 for non-Catholic students. However, the increase is small compared to the current tuition cost of $8,195. Tuition for Catholic students will be $6,200.

Head of School Jennifer David attributes the rising tuition to the cost of living rates and the increased costs of education.

“The majority of the tuition funds teacher and staff salaries and benefits,” she said. “We have separate fees that enable us to designate funds for different purposes. Our tuition and fees do not cover the complete cost of educating a child at our school.”

David said the school looks to St. Richard Catholic Church and other subsidizing parishes in the area to help bridge the gap between the actual cost of education and the tuition and fees the school charges.

St. Joseph Catholic School’s tuition varies between students of subsidizing parishes and others.

Next year, each student from a parish will have a tuition of $8,450, which includes a $575 registration and $825 technology fee.

Other students’ tuition will cost $11,150, which also includes the registration and technology fees.

This year, students of subsidizing Catholic parishes have a yearly tuition of $8,275, and other students have a tuition of $11,105. Both tuitions include the same registration and technology fees.

“We are an Apple one-to-one school,” Principal Dena Kinsey said. “We need to increase technology in addition to cost of living updates. (Our) tuition pays for operational costs… everything but the MacBook. The technology fee is accounted for separately to indicate the purpose.”

St. Anthony Catholic School’s current tuition for first through sixth graders is $7,970, not including fees. Next year, tuition for non-Catholic students will increase to $8,209. The price for Catholic students will be $6,326, The amount is lower because those students are subsidized by the church.

“The cost of school books, supplies and technology fees have increased,” Development Director Kristian Beatty said. “The majority of a student’s tuition cost is allocated to pay for educators, overhead, school technology and security, along with administrative costs.”

St. Anthony does have computer, technology, activity and school supply fees that are separate from the overall, total tuition cost.

Head of Christ Covenant School (CCS) Cathy Haynie said annual tuition increases represent quality personnel and related expenses.

The current tuition at CCS ranges from $2,595 to $9,490. Next year, tuition is expected to increase in range from $2,770 to $9,790. For three-year-olds in the two-day program, tuition will rise to $2,770; for four-year-old three-day program, tuition is rising to $3,505, and for the five-day program for three and four-year-old students, tuition is increasing to $4,475, the school’s Web site states.

For kindergarteners, tuition is rising to $6,200 a year, while tuition for students in grades one through five is going up to $7,810 a year, and $9,790 a year for students in grades six through eight.

At new Summit School, tuition is increasing by amounts varying from $500 to $1,000.

This year’s tuition is $8,550 for all students from kindergarten to 12th grade. Next year, tuition will rise to $9,050 for kindergarten through fifth grade, $9,250 for sixth through eighth grade, and $9,550 for ninth through 12th grade.

The main reason for the increase is due to specialized staff and faculty members. “Over the past few years, New Summit School has been fortunate to be able to add staff members with highly specialized endorsements such as dyslexia therapists and reading specialists,” Marketing Director Jeanine Pickering said. “These staff members work with students in very small settings, one to three students at a time. This level of specialization to each individual student requires many more staff members than usual.”

The Redeemer School, located on Northside Drive, is keeping tuition the same. The base tuition is $6,500 per year, according to Head of School DeSean Dyson.

The Education Center was unavailable for comment at press time.