Siemens Amendments to be Voted on Tonight

The Jackson City Council could approve contract amendments tonight that will help resolve the city’s billing issues.

Public Works Director Robert Miller is expected to present an item to the Jackson City Council tonight that would allow Siemen to work with the city until billing issues are corrected.

“The city of Jackson continues to experience serious issues with the new utility billing system. The issues continue to prevent the city from billing all customers each month,” Miller wrote in a memo briefing the council. “To resolve these issues, I have negotiated with Siemens to provide the necessary services from their subcontactors through September 30, 2018.”

The services are valued at $1.12 million, but the city will not see a change in the amount of its contract costs, he said.

Jackson entered into a contract with Siemens in 2012 to completely overhaul its water billing system.

Work began in 2013. Since then, the city has faced numerous problems connected to the work. Recently, an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 customers were not receiving regular statements.