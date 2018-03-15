Some traffic issues come with work on Lake Harbour Drive

Construction has begun on Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland.

Some Northsiders experienced delayed traffic on the morning of Tuesday, March 6, because of a closed lane during peak morning traffic hours.

“We’ve started the work. The contractors’ notice to proceed was March 1, and the start date was March 5,” Ridgeland Public Works Director Mike McCollum said. “They’re going to start by removing damaged curbs and digging out failed areas. They’re also upgrading traffic signals.”

The project also includes a mill, overlay and restripe on Spillway Road from Breaker’s Lane to Northpark Drive.

“It’s (a little more than) a mile of four lanes with a center turn lane,” McCollum said. “The road’s got heaves and stuff. We’re going to do some leveling. All the striping had actually worn off, and we did some restriping a year ago, so people could see it. We’ve also got claims of potholes out there.”

That portion of Lake Harbour Drive has failures that the public works department will fix with this project, according to McCollum.

The morning of March 6, reservoir residents driving over the Spillway sat in traffic for up to 45 minutes because work contractors from Dickerson and Bowen closed a lane to replace a curb.

“Initially, we had some problems,” McCollum said. “They were replacing curb, but they got that corrected so it’s not as bad… But, going forward, some of those lanes are going to have to be closed on a semi-permanent basis while they’re doing work, maybe several days at a time.”

McCollum said the city will work with local and social media platforms to get the word out when there is going to be increased traffic.

“We’re going to try to make it as painless as possible, but some of it just can’t be helped. We’ll always maintain one lane of traffic open, so we’ll have two-way traffic all the time.”

The 90-day project is expected to be completed in June.

The project is a two-part task, the other half of which is being completed by the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD).

Work includes rebuilding and resurfacing the portion of the Spillway over the dam and digging out and refilling soft spots. Construction should begin sometime this year and should take between six and eight weeks.