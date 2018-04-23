Spillway Road Work Starting

By MEGAN PHILLIPS,
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 9:35am

Work crews were out early this morning, April 23, placing signs warning motorists of work on upper Spillway Road starting April 24.

Crews will start tomorrow morning following traffic peak hours from 7 to 9 a.m.

Now that contractor Dickerson and Bowen has finished Ridgeland roadwork on Lake Habour Drive, WE Blain and Sons has begun work on Upper Spillway Road.

Construction should last six to eight weeks, and work will be done throughout the day following peak traffic hours, impeding morning peak traffic as little as possible.

“We will close no lanes between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.,” Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) General Manager John Sigman said. “That’s our plan not to interrupt rush hour traffic.”

The project includes rebuilding and resurfacing the portion of the Spillway over the dam and digging out and refilling soft spots.

Sigman said the PRV can’t postpone the project until summertime, which would be the ideal time of year to complete road projects, because officials are driven by the schedule outlined in the grants from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The work is the second part of project which included overlaying Lake Harbour Drive from Breaker’s Lane to Northpark Drive. Ridgeland was in charge of that section.

 

The project’s total cost will be $1.5 million. An MDOT grant will add up to $1.2 million, and the reservoir will provide $300,000 in matching funds.

Motorists can visit the PRV reservoir Facebook page to get a daily update on the project.

“We’re checking with the construction company. Every morning at about 6 a.m., reservoir police will put an update and tell people what’s happening.”

 

