Summer’s Over

Northside students preparing to return to the classrooms

Parents are likely counting down the days until their kids are out of the house and back in the classroom.

School is about to start back on the Northside, with students slated to return to school in early August.

Hundreds of children and teens will report to school on Tuesday, August 7. That’s the first day for students at St. Richard Catholic School, St. Anthony Catholic School, St. Joseph Catholic School and New Summit School.

St. Richard’s Back to School event is Monday, August 6, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and parents are invited to a “Boo Hoo, Yahoo” breakfast the following morning after dropping off their students.

About 230 students will be reporting.

At St. Joe, approximately 400 students are expected to walk through the doors on the first day, which will serve as a new student orientation for seventh graders. New students in grades eight through 11 will have orientation August 6.

Back to School night will be August 29.

New parent orientation at New Summit School will be August 2, from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by an open house for elementary students on August 6, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Open house for grades six through 12 is August 9, also from 6 to 7 p.m.

Students at Jackson Academy, Jackson Public Schools and Madison County Schools return to class on Wednesday, August 8.

At JA, the first day will be a partial day for students in the upper school, while all students report for a full day on Thursday, August 9, said Director of Marketing and Communications Patti Wade.

On August 7, JA will host a welcome back visit, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for grades one through four, and from 2:30 to 3:30 for grades five through eight.

“After school begins, JA offers other gatherings to bring the community together, discuss academic expectations and provide parents opportunities to get involved,” Wade said. “These include the annual All Sports Night on Tuesday, August 15 ... and Back to School Night events in late August.”

Lower school Back to School Night is August 21, while Back to School Nights for the upper and middle schools are slated for August 27, according to JA’s academic calendar.

Teachers for JPS report back on August 6, while teachers in Madison County are slated to return on August 3, for three days of teacher and professional development, according to the respective districts’ Web sites.

Madison Ridgeland Academy (MRA) students return on Thursday, August 9. Teachers report for orientation on August 6, which is also the day for sixth-grade parent orientation. That event will be at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria, according to MRA’s Web site.

Among other events, on August 8, the school will host a “Meet Your Teacher” event for students in three-year-old kindergarten through fifth grade. That event will run from 1 to 3 p.m., the school’s Web site states.

Students at Jackson Preparatory School (Prep) will just miss out on having an extra weekend before classes resume, with the first day for students slated for Friday, August 7.

More than 800 students are expected to report for the first day, which will be a full day, according to Director of Communications Ryan Sherman.

Parents will have a chance to meet their children’s teachers, as well as hear from new Head of School Lawrence Coco, at Prep’s Back to School Night, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on August 16. That event will be followed by Prep’s annual Athletic Booster Club kickoff event, Meet the Patriots, on August 21.

The last students to return to class will be at First Presbyterian Day School (FPDS) and St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. Classes resume at the respective institutions on Monday, August 13.

FPDS will dismiss at 11 a.m., with the first full day slated for Tuesday, August 14.

Preschool and kindergarten parent orientation will be Thursday, August 9, with a back to school night for students in first through sixth grade planned for August 27, said Head of School Brian Smith.

More than 700 students are expected to be enrolled.

August 13 will be a full day for St. Andrew’s.

New student orientation for the upper school is slated for the evening of August 8, while new middle school students will have an orientation breakfast on August 10. Classroom visitations for lower school students are also scheduled for that day.

Other events are also scheduled through August, with an Early Childhood Back to School Night on August 21, grades one through 4 on August 14, grades five and six on August 28, grades seven and eight on August 30 and grades nine through 12 on August 23, said Director of Alumni and Public Relations Lauren McMillin.

Information from the Education Center School was not available at press time.