Supreme Court appoints Northsiders to commission

Court of Appeals Judge Virginia C. Carlton and attorney Patricia C. Gandy were recently appointed to the Access to Justice Commission. The Mississippi Supreme Court made six new appointments.

Judge Carlton has served on the Mississippi Court of Appeals for more than 11 years. She previously served as co-chair of the Commission on Children’s Justice. Before her election to the bench, she served for three years as representative for Mississippi House District 100. She also served as an assistant district attorney and county public defender. She served in the military for more than 24 years as a U.S. Army JAG officer and later as a U.S. Army Reserve military judge.

Gandy became the Butler Snow firm’s first pro bono counsel a year ago. From the firm’s Ridgeland office, she supervises the pro bono practice in 13 states and three international offices. Before rejoining Butler Snow, she was founding director of the Mission First Legal Aid office, established by Mississippi College School of Law and Mission First to provide civil legal services to the poor in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.

The Access to Justice Commission has worked for the past 12 years to develop a unified strategy to improve access to justice in civil legal proceedings for the poor in Mississippi.

This year the commission has spearheaded efforts to organize free family law clinics across the state. Thirty free family law clinics were held during June, which was Access to Justice Month.

(photo) Patricia Gandy and Virginia Carlton

