Virginia Mounger elected fellow of bar foundation

Judge Virginia Wilson Mounger was elected as a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation during the foundation’s annual meeting and Fellows Induction Ceremony held at the Old Capitol Inn.

Mounger is an administrative judge with the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Commission. Prior to joining the commission in 1994, she was in the private practice of law with an emphasis on oil and gas law and investments.

Mounger was graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1979, where she served on the Moot Court Board, was a Dean’s List Scholar, and a recipient of an American Jurisprudence Award. Mounger is a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Legal Fraternity and the Lamar Order.

She completed graduate studies at University College, Oxford University, England. Mounger is a graduate of the National Judicial College, Reno. Mounger is a member of The Mississippi Bar, the Administrative Law and Workers’ Compensation Section, and the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association.

The Northsider currently serves as chairman of the Board of Governors for the Wilson Research Foundation and is also a member of the board of trustees for the Methodist Rehabilitation Center.