Wendy Mullins on state of nonprofits

Wendy Mullins is going into her second year as chair of the Mississippi Center for Nonprofits. Mullins is a graduate of the University of North Carolina and the Mississippi College School of Law. She and her husband Chuck have one son, an eighth-grader at Jackson Prep. Mullins discussed the center, its 25th anniversary and the state of nonprofits in Mississippi.

Tell me about the center.

“The center just celebrated 25 years. It was formed in 1992. We are a membership organization that is dedicated to strengthening the capacity of nonprofits across the state. To our knowledge, we are the only statewide organization committed to that purpose. We don’t focus on a particular area or concern, but (work to) strengthen the capacity of all nonprofits – to help them better carry out their missions to serve people in the state.”

What services do you provide?

“We provide training, answer questions, send out a newsletter. We filled more than a thousand phone calls and e-mails a year. We provide training events on a monthly basis. We also offer what we call our ‘excellence in action’ program, which is a two-day certification program where we discuss the practices we believe help ensure a stable, well-organized, well managed nonprofit.”

Are there any organizations like yours elsewhere in the nation? And does the Mississippi Center for Nonprofits model its business plan after those?

“There are some in neighboring states. From my perspective and general research, we’re very similar.”

How many people do you have on staff?

“We have three staff members.”

Overall, how are charities in the state doing?

“It depends on the particular nonprofit. It’s hard to narrow down and quantify. State-funded nonprofits are struggling, with state budgets being cut, those (groups) have to make up that funding elsewhere. Depending on the area they’re working in, that can be easy or difficult. Some nonprofits focus on more mainstream issues – everyone’s concerned about health and education – and therefore money is more readily available. It depends on the ability of the nonprofit to go out there and secure funding. As in the center’s case, we have the benefit of a revenue stream from the services we provide.”

You mentioned earlier that the center is celebrating its 25th anniversary. What has changed in the world of nonprofits since 1992?

“I think a lot has changed. Generally speaking, we have a greater need for nonprofits, with more social and civil issues that need addressing. The future is going to be interesting, with a new generation not motivated by the mighty dollar. They (millennials) want to improve the condition of people’s lives. There are a lot more young, energetic individuals who don’t want to work for a large company with a large salary, but dedicate their careers to the nonprofit sector.”

That being said about the generation coming up, wouldn’t that also translate into fewer major donors, making it harder for nonprofits to raise money? Without money, nonprofits can’t complete their missions.

“The two go hand in hand. There is something to be said about the generation not having the wherewithal to give (financially), but I don’t see that (trend) shifting the needle to a point that it creates such a huge problem.”

Are private citizens giving as much now as they were when the center opened?

“It’s actually up. We have some information from Philanthropy Roundtable, and they have statistical data. A lot of this is on the national level. Unfortunately, we don’t have that data for the state. In the U.S., the giving per person is around $1,200 (a year), up 21 percent from 2008 numbers.”

What are major concerns of nonprofits today?

“I think it’s a couple of things. Funding is a concern. Think about starting every single year over with zero and having to raise funds from grants or donations. We get calls about training, calls about board management and leadership training, calls about how recruit and work with volunteers – there are a lot of legal issues that go into running a nonprofit. The big misnomer is that just because something is a non-profit doesn’t mean it’s tax-exempt. We offer training on how to get tax-exemption (status) and training on how to complete tax forms. We also deal with collaboration issues – connecting people. That’s something we see the center doing a better job of in the future. If you’re interested in starting a nonprofit, we can help connect you with people have a similar interest or passion.”

How many charitable organizations are there in the state?

“That’s a really interesting question. The secretary of state believes there’s somewhere between 10,000 and 12,000. The issue you run into is there are some nonprofits that are not required to be registered, churches for example. Technically, those are nonprofits as well.”

You mentioned earlier that the center is a membership organization. How many members do you have?

“We have close to 400 organizations (as members), but we provide our services to non-members as well. That (number is) not where we’d like to be. At the peak, we had close to 800 to 1,000 members. Like any organization, with budgets becoming tighter, memberships like ours are cut.”

So the loss in membership is economics-related?

“I believe it’s purely an economic situation. The other thing to keep in mind is that in Mississippi, nonprofits are fluid in the sense they come and go. It’s not as though you have a steady 10,000 nonprofits operating year after year. That number is changing; some make it, some do not.”