WRUA to Build Facility

One of Jackson’s biggest sewer customers is another step closer to coming off of the city’s system.

Recently, the West Rankin Utility Authority (WRUA) board voted to issue bonds to construct a wastewater treatment facility on the Rankin County side of the Pearl River.

The authority expects to issue approximately $125 million in bonds in June, and bid the project out for construction.

Work on the plant is expected to take three years.

Once West Rankin comes off of Jackson’s sewer, the city will lose anywhere from $2 million to $5 million a year in revenue.

The authority pays Jackson an annual fee to treat its wastewater, an amount that is collected from residents in Flowood, Pearl, Brandon, Richland, the Ross Barnett Reservoir, and from the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and the state hospital at Whitfield.

WRUA has been working to come off of Jackson’s sewer system for years, in part, to control their own destiny, and also to avoid paying for the city’s sewer consent decree.

Jackson is facing between $600 million and $700 million in repairs mandated by a federal consent decree.

Of those repairs, an estimated $360 million are needed at the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

WRUA attorney Keith Turner said that if the authority stays on Jackson’s sewer, it could be forced to pay as much as 35 percent of the plant’s repair costs.

WRUA’s fee is based on the amount of waste its customers send to the system, which is usually around 25 percent.

“One thing Jackson has to do under the consent decree ... is fix its inflow and infiltration - the water that leaks into the collection system either through cracks in the pipes or leaky seams,” Turner said.

“There are millions of gallons of water a day that gets into the system. It’s relevant because they have to reduce that over the next (several) years by fixing the collection system. As they reduce that number, the amount of (waste) coming from WRUA goes up.”

The new plant will be located on the Pearl River near Richland. It is being designed by a team of engineers led by Pickering Engineering.