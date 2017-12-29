Year In Review

Libraries, Jackson Zoo, Costco and roads headlined 2017

From Costco to the Eudora Welty Library, and from broken streets in Jackson to a new road plan in Madison County, 2017 proved to be an interesting year on the Northside.

Stories making headlines this year included the continued struggle over the Ridgeland Costco to the Jackson one-percent oversight commission passing its first long-term master plan.

Also in Jackson, the city council passed a new gating ordinance and city officials announced they were planning to renegotiate its sewer consent decree with the EPA.

Sewer and gates aside, the Jackson-Hinds Library System and Jackson Zoo made headlines as well, with the closure of the Charles Tisdale Library due to black mold and the temporary closure of the Eudora Welty Library by state fire officials. As for the Jackson Zoo, a study showed the park was losing visitors, in large part, due to its location in West Jackson.

Farther north, residents were still working to incorporate Gluckstadt, while the Madison County board of supervisors launched an investigation into a potential conflict of interest involving the Madison airport study.

Also in Madison, Tulane University made headlines when the university abruptly shut its doors.

Roads were also major news, with Madison County passing and changing a major road plan, and Jackson learning exactly how bad its roads really were.

Some roads downtown did get paved to mark the opening of the two Mississippi museums. After years of anticipation, the Mississippi Museum of History and the Civil Rights Museums finally opened their doors.

The year also was marked by the news of new leaders. Several schools announced new headmasters. Additionally, voters overwhelmingly elected a new mayor in the capital city, while opting to keep incumbent mayors in Ridgeland and Madison.

Chokwe Antar Lumumba defeated a host of candidates, including incumbent Mayor Tony Yarber, in the Democratic primary to become the next mayor of Jackson. Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler and Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee also cruised to easy victories. And in Jackson, Virgi Lindsay was elected to replace longtime Ward Seven Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon, who retired.

Those voting against McGee were likely voting against his support of the Ridgeland Costco Wholesale.

Plans to bring the wholesaler to the city have continued to stir up controversy, even as developers move forward with the project.

The store is being developed by Andrew Mattiace and H.C. Bailey and is part of the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park.

“The developer plans to begin construction … in March and expects that Costco will be open before Christmas,” McGee told the Sun.

The store will be located along Highland Colony Parkway, on the south side of a 45-acre site near Christ Life Church of the Highlands.

The warehouse will be approximately 150,000 square feet and anchor the shopping center. It also will include a remote gas station.

In 2016, Ridgeland approved amending its zoning ordinance to allow the gas station. The site is zoned C-2A commercial. Zoning provisions did not allow for remote gas stations prior to the amendments being passed.

That year, opponents appealed the mayor and board’s decision to Madison County Circuit Court. In April 2017, Circuit Judge John Emfinger upheld the city’s decision, and the case was appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

In July, the high court denied a request from Ridgeland for an expedited review of the case. And in October, justices struck down Ridgeland’s motion to have a portion of opponents’ arguments thrown out. No ruling had been made in the case at press time.

While some residents in Ridgeland were fighting to keep out a Costco, many Northsiders in Jackson were fighting for public access gates.

In September, those efforts paid off, with the city council approving a new ordinance allowing the devices.

The measure took effect on October 12, about a year after the city quit enforcing the previous ordinance.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote had hoped to bring a new measure forward in the spring, but the efforts were thwarted by outgoing Ward Seven Councilwoman Margaret Barrett-Simon.

City leaders took up the item again after the municipal elections.

The revamped ordinance allows all neighborhoods to have access to the gates, but includes measures to ensure opponents of gates have “due process.”

Among provisions, neighborhoods or homeowners groups must obtain 75 percent approval from property owners in the affected area before moving forward.

Additionally, the application has to be signed off on by Jackson’s site plan review committee and director of planning before going to the council. The council must hold a public hearing before approving the application.

The ordinance also addressed the definition of subdivisions. Previously, the ordinance defined a neighborhood as an area served by a homeowners association. The new ordinance defines neighborhoods by those boundaries, as well as its platted borders. Plats are a subdivision’s original boundaries, which have to be filed with the county’s chancery clerk’s office when a subdivision is created.

The measure was approved on a 5-2 vote.

Also In Jackson, the city’s one-percent commission was in the news for approving its first long-range master plan

The plan was voted on in March, and included new rules for spending and leveraging one-percent dollars, as well as rules regarding program management services.

Provisions stated the oversight panel must sign off on “any debt obligation” that would be repaid with one-percent dollars before the city could issue loans.

Other aspects of the plan dealt with program management and how the city would deal with cost overruns on projects.

The plan was passed in response to concerns regarding IMS Engineers, the firm brought on to oversee the implementation of $13.7 million in projects included in the first-year master plan, as well as former Mayor Tony Yarber’s plans to use one-percent funds as debt leverage without the commission’s approval.

Yarber, before going out of office, told the council he would like to take out a $90 million line of credit, which would be paid down with one-percent monies.

The plan also was drawn up in response to news the city had taken funds approved for some projects to pay for increases on others without the commission’s knowledge or consent.

While a new rules were put in place, the city’s old program manager was essentially put out.

IMS was brought on in December 2015. The contract ran out of money this year, and neither the commission nor the city agreed to fund a second year for the firm.

In August, new Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discussed with the council the prospects of allowing public works to oversee management.

No decision on management services had been made at press time.

IMS aside, other one-percent contracts also received scrutiny this year.

Motorists were particularly interested in the delays in a $4.7 million major street resurfacing contract, which was awarded to Superior Asphalt.

The firm was brought on in 2016 to pave seven major streets, including Ridgewood Road and Briarwood Drive.

Contractors initially had until July to wrap up the work, but the project had been delayed numerous times. Crews finally finished major paving along both streets in late November and early December.

Jackson officials, as well as the former one-percent program manager, blamed delays on a subcontractor.

The contract included repaving portions of seven major city streets: Ridgewood, Briarwood, Northside Drive, Raymond Road, McRaven Road, Greenway Street and Gallatin Street.

It called for milling and overlaying the roadways, and bringing sidewalks in to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jackson city officials had not decided the future of the Charles Tisdale Library .

Heavy flooding and black mold forced the library on Northside Drive to close in the spring. Library officials had hoped to have the branch reopened either at that location or another in time for the 2017-18 school year, but in December neither had happened.

Black mold growth occurs “where there is moisture from water damage, excessive humidity, water leaks, condensation,” and the like, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s Web site. The mold can lead to several health problems, including upper respiratory infection, and can aggravate asthma and other lung issues, the Web site states.

Jackson-Hinds Library System Executive Director Patty Furr closed the library after flooding this spring filled the basement with about two feet of water, and caused Tisdale’s existing mold problem to grow out of control.

The city has between $700,000 and $750,000 in insurance on the facility, but it was unclear if Jackson had collected on it at press time.

While Tisdale was shuttered indefinitely, the Eudora Welty Library was temporarily closed by the state fire marshal. The library’s first floor was reopened to patrons days later, but the second floor remained off limits.

The library is the flagship of the Jackson-Hinds system, which governs all public libraries in Hinds County. The system is supported by allocations from Jackson, Hinds County and the state.

An investigation by the Sun showed that Jackson residents are taxed twice to support the library, while other residents in Hinds County only pay once.

The capital city is the only municipality in the county that provides an annual millage to the system, which is paid by all Jackson residents. That is in addition to what Jacksonians pay into the county in the form of property taxes, of which a portion also goes to support the system.

County and city leaders said they would look into the matter, and see if the interlocal agreement governing the library system could be modified.

Meanwhile, because of black mold problems at the Welty Library, the administrative offices had to be relocated to an office building on Lakeland Drive.

While Jackson residents were being double taxed, some residents in Madison County are no longer paying twice for fire services, after a vote by the board of supervisors.

In May, the Sun reported on a decision by the board to “de-annex” a portion of the county that is now part of the city of Ridgeland.

In doing so, citizens are no longer responsible for paying a fire protection tax to the county.

The funds were going to the Southwest Fire District. The area is located south of Lake Castle Road and east of Livingston Road.

It includes 104 homes and 274 residents.

Madison County officials also approved and changed a major road plan that affects streets across the county.

The $51.3 million, four-year plan was approved by the board of supervisors in January 2016. At press time, the $5.2 million 2018 plan was still a work in progress with significant changes made to it in November and additional changes in the works.

In November, District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter pulled Greens Crossing Road ($350,000), Stout Road ($414,000), Catlett Road ($183,000), Virlilia Road west ($2 million), and Countryside Place ($125,000) from the road plan.

The District 2 supervisor then added the Northridge subdivision ($273,600), Beaumont Drive ($17,000), Danford Drive ($30,900), Dirby Cove ($2,240), Farewell Blvd. ($2,820), Hazelton Drive ($53,130), Hellena Drive ($6,960), Leads Court Drive ($1,670), Newton Court ($7,420), Owen Court ($1,380), Turnon Blvd. ($7,530), Madison Avenue ($67,500), Oak Park Drive ($46,500), U.S. Highway 51 entrance to Cross Creek ($14,000).

Baxter also moved that the $334,000 would be used as the county’s match for the Cherry Hill Road project; $350,000 of the Virlilia Road money would also go toward Cherry Hill Road, while another $250,000 of Virlilia Road funds would go toward Park Place.

Another $1.4 million from the Virlilia project would go toward the Weisenberger Road study and flooding issue, and $350,000 from Greens Crossing was reallocated to go toward the Gluckstadt Road widening project.

The work is being paid for in part with an $8 million bond issued by the county in early summer.

While Madison County officials were determining how to spend road funds, Jackson was trying to determine where it would come up with the money to fix its roads.

In January, IMS Engineers recommended the city needed to invest $2 billion over the next decade to bring its roads up to par. The recommendation was based on a 2013 report that rated all of Jackson’s roughly 1,200 miles of paved roadway.

According to the report, 73 percent of city streets were deemed “poor,” “very poor,” or “fair.”

Surface conditions were evaluated using special equipment, and given a score of zero to 100 based on the analysis. Approximately 475 miles were scored at a 20 or below, with 62.8 of the miles in Ward One, and 105.4 miles in Ward Seven.

Infrastructure needs were at the heart of capital city leader’s discussions this year.

Shortly after taking office, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba told the council that his administration was working on a master plan to determine exactly what the city’s road, water, sewer and drainage needs were, and was conducting a “gap analysis,” to see what information the city had on hand and what information it lacked.

As far as funding for infrastructure, the city received some help this year with the passage of the CCID, or the “capitol complex improvement district.”

Lawmakers approved setting up the district during the 2017 legislative session. The law created the district and put in place a funding mechanism to pay for improvements within it.

The CCID takes in a large number of state-owned sites, including the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson State University, the Mississippi Research and Development Center, most of LeFleur’s Bluff State Park and the Mississippi Capitol Building.

It runs from Meadowbrook Road in the north to Hooker Street in the south, and from Jackson State in the west to the Pearl River and Ridgewood Road in the east.

The district will receive $3.2 million in funding 2018, $7 million in 2019 and around $11 million each year after that in perpetuity.

Monies will come from sales tax revenues generated within the city limits. The allocation will not impact sales tax diversions the city already receives from its sales tax collections.

Funds can be used for street, bridge and drainage work, replacing and installing street lights and traffic signals, adding or rehabbing water and sewer lines serving state buildings, repairing and reconstructing parks, public rights-of-way and sidewalks, improving landscaping, and relocating utilities as needed.

Expenditures will be determined by the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), with the advice of a nine-member advisory panel.

DFA officials hoped to have the panel in place by December, but only two members, one from UMMC and one from JSU, had been appointed.

While the city had not decided how it would fund most of its road improvements, leaders did have a plan for funding the North State Street and West County Line Road projects.

In October, the city council approved bringing on TL Wallace for the West County Line project and Hemphill Construction for the North State work.

Combined, the projects are expected to cost a combined $41.8 million, about $6 million more than originally anticipated.

The North State project will run from Sheppard Road to Hartfield Street, a roughly two-mile stretch.

In addition to replacing and rebuilding the road, the water mains underneath it will have to be replaced, as will some of the sewer lines. Construction will be done under traffic, meaning a portion of North State Street will remain open during the duration of the work.

West County Line will include eliminating the existing railroad track and building a new rail cross bridge west of the existing bridge, to allow motorists to drive under the railroad track rather than across it.

The street will also be widened to four lanes, according to artists’ renderings. Work is designed to open up acreage along West County Line for new development, as well as to make the street safer for motorists.

The projects are being funded with a $19.5 million “Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery,” or TIGER Grant, which was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation. Jackson received the initial grant in 2015, but the amount was upped by $3 million this year.

A combination of one-percent dollars, long-term debt, and other federal earmarks will be used to make up the local match.

Construction is expected to get under way in 2018.

While the future of State Street and West County Line is pretty much set in stone, the future of the Jackson’s consent decree is less so.

The decree was issued in 2012, which gave the city 17.5 years to make some $400 million in repairs to its sewer system. The decree was filed in U.S. District Court and was agreed to by the capital city, the U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection Agency.

However in the fall, Lumumba officials told the city council that decree-related expenses would likely run between $600 million and $800 million.

The repairs are needed to bring the sewer system into compliance with federal water quality laws.

In August, the administration announced that it would begin talks with the federal government to renegotiate terms of the decree in an effort to lessen the burden on taxpayers.

Deputy City Attorney Terry Williamson said Jackson could qualify for changes in deliverables based on guidelines put in place by former President Barack Obama.

“Instead of focusing on median income (the EPA now focuses) on the lower 20 to 25-percent income levels and looks at what rates (would be necessary to do the work), and what impact (higher rates) would have on those folks,” he said.

The EPA has entered into decrees with municipalities across the country, in part, because of violations to the Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water acts.

Jackson was cited for a large number of sanitary sewer overflows and for problems at the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

SSOs occur when wastewater is released into the environment without being treated.

Throughout the year, Jackson made significant strides on the decree itself, including completing several rounds of repairs to the West Bank Interceptor, a major main that runs along the west bank of the Pearl River.

PROGRESS was also made on efforts to incorporate the Gluckstadt area. In February, attorney and appointed Gluckstadt Mayor Walter Morrison filed the petition for Gluckstadt to be incorporated as a Madison County city. Simultaneously, the city of Canton filed a lawsuit to annex some land that overlaps the Gluckstadt boundaries.

The area of Gluckstadt consumes 11.1 square miles and includes a little more than 900 homes.

A Mac Haik car dealership is also located in the area, and Haik wants no part in the annexation or the incorporation.

If Haik’s dealership was excluded, his business would only have to pay county taxes and not municipality taxes. Canton’s millage is 56.32, Madison’s is 28.8, Ridgeland’s is 20.03, and Gluckstadt’s would be 12.12.

Haik’s request has been met with some criticism, including from Morrison.

“They’re objecting to incorporation (and annexation) in total. But as a fall back, (they’re) asking to be carved out,” Morrison explained. “It’s bologna, because you’ve got Mac Haik from Texas in our community, and he wants our community to support his car dealership, but he’s going to object to supporting the community.”

Plans to build a new Ridgeland city center also plodded forward this year. The project was still a major priority for city officials, even though it was not known when construction on it would get under way.

The center will sit on approximately 25 acres on the north side of School Street and the west side of U.S. 51, facing the Ridgeland Police Department.

The center’s first building will be a new city hall, replacing the current location on 51.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee discussed other possibilities for the center earlier this year, including the possibility of having a fine arts center, new library and a community center.

The center is needed in part to provide residents with better access to city hall and other government services. City hall is currently located at the corner of U.S. 51 and Lake Harbour Drive.

The new city hall was being designed by Alan Grant, vice president of Dean and Dean Associates Architects.

The two-story building will be approximately 30,000 square feet and feature what Grant called “traditional and contemporary elements.”

Once completed, the structure will feature a new mayor’s office, as well as offices for finance and administration, community development, public works, and recreation and parks.

Belhaven, Fondren and the Ross Barnett Reservoir area also made headlines this year.

As for the reservoir, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, or PRV, continued to struggle with funding.

The agency oversees state-owned property surrounding the reservoir and receives much of its funding from leaseholders, lake users and timber sales.

To bring in additional funds, reservoir officials must continue to lease property while looking for funding elsewhere. However, residents are opposed to lake usage fees. Others still were against efforts announced earlier this year to bring in a new seafood and oyster grill, though the project never came to fruition.

No one is opposed to addressing a major flooding problem in Belhaven. But like most issues in Jackson, the devil lay in how the work will be funded.

This year the city learned it would need $2 million to address drainage issues along Belhaven Creek.

In July, a storm blew through the Belhaven and Fondren areas, dumping between 2.5 and five inches of rain in less than an hour. That rain, coupled with runoff from development upstream, caused the creek to jump its banks and flood several neighborhood streets.

The creek serves the Belhaven Drainage Basin, which runs basically from Glenway Drive and Lakeland Drive in the north to Pinehurst Street in the south. East to west, it stretches from Museum Boulevard to Veterans Memorial Stadium and Millsaps College.

It takes in the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center, Belhaven University and other development. Nearly 100 percent of the area within the basin is developed out, while another 40 or so percent is made up of hard surfaces, increasing runoff into the creek.

Southern Consultants, the firm brought on to draw up recommendations for addressing the flooding, revealed its plans earlier this year. Recommendations call for replacing box culverts under Piedmont Street and St. Mary, and re-channelling portions of the creek to increase its capacity to handle runoff, according to city documents.

Between Piedmont and St. Ann, engineers are recommending building concrete walls along the creek banks, and adding rip rap along the bank from Laurel Street to Piedmont.

Engineers’ estimates show the plan would reduce flooding from a 25-year storm by four feet at St. Mary, between two and three feet at St. Ann, a little more than a foot at Lyncrest Drive and half a foot at Linden Place.

A 25-year storm, according to engineers, is a storm that has a four-percent chance of occurring once each year during a 25-year period. The July flooding was the result of a five-year storm, engineers said.

Engineers were looking at additional ways to mitigate flooding at press time, and no solution had been selected at press time.

Early estimates showed that it would take $8.8 million to complete the first phase of the Riverside Drive Reconstruction Project.

A public hearing was held this year to give residents an opportunity to comment on plans for the Belhaven roadway.

At the hearing, five options were presented for the first phase, which would run from the I-55 North flyover bridge to Peachtree Street.

The most popular option includes reducing the roadway to two lanes, one on each side of the median, adding a sidewalk on the south side and a multi-use trail on the north side.

Under the plan, the majority of Riverside’s iconic trees would not be touched.

Also related to Riverside, the city amended its contract with Waggoner Engineering to allow the firm to design a major water main replacement project that would run the length of the roadway, from North State Street to the flyover bridge.

Waggoner was brought on previously to draw up plans for the first phase.

The water main needs to be replaced, because of its advanced age and deteriorating condition, according to city officials.

Evidence of the pipe’s deterioration was seen in July, when a major main break occurred along Riverside between St. Ann and St. Mary streets.

While a major street project in Belhaven was still in the design phase, contractors were finally hired for a much anticipated streetscape project in Fondren.

In August, the city council approved hiring Hemphill Construction to do the work. Construction was expected to begin two month later, but had not gotten under way at press time.

The project is expected to cost $2.7 million and includes making pedestrian improvements in the Fondren Business District, which runs along Old Canton Road, North State Street, Fondren Avenue, Duling Avenue and Morgan Place.

The main work calls for rebuilding sidewalks to make them more pedestrian-friendly and bringing them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Portions of North State Street will also be reduced, while bike lanes will be added.

The project is being funded in large part with a $2 million federal grant. The city’s match is between $600,000 and $700,000.

Construction began in December.

In other news, a study revealed that the Jackson Zoo’s biggest deterrent to visitors was the zoo’s location.

The zoo is located at 2918 W. Capitol St., in West Jackson.

Between 2003 and 2017, zoo attendance has dropped by nearly half. Last year, 100,100 people visited the park, compared with 180,000 in 2003, according to zoo figures.

The zoo brought on Schultz and Williams in 2016 to conduct the study and determine whether donors would support at $15 million capital campaign for zoo improvements.

According to the study, “100 percent of the people interviewed had concerns about donating to the zoo at its current location.”

Another “handful of interviewees shared that their gift would be much larger if the zoo were to move.”

The zoo is located in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Jackson.

It is surrounded by blight, including 17 dilapidated structures lining the one-mile stretch of West Capitol between I-220 and the zoo’s main entrance.

Additionally, stats from the Jackson Police Department show that the area had the highest number of violent and property crimes of any neighborhood in the capital city.

More studies were needed for the Reunion interchange phase two project.

County Engineer Dan Gaillet told the Madison board that the current work done for the project dates back 11 years, and that the county would have to redo the environmental process and advertise for design services before moving forward with construction.

Construction on the major interchange is still 10 years “down the road,” he said.

“This project dates back 11-plus years,” Gaillet said. “As a county, we’ve got a lot of work we’ve got to do to get to the point that we hope, at the end of the day, we’ve got a bridge over the interstate that is something the federal highway and MDOT (Mississippi Department of Transportation) can hook to.”

The environmental work will cost between $400,000 and $500,000. Once the environmental and design services are completed, construction would be the next step.

Also in Madison County, the Madison airport study was back in the news this year.

In December, the Sun reported that the Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) is investigating a conflict of interest arising from the study, which was commissioned in 2013.

MCEDA brought on Arthur “Skipper” Jernigan as special council to investigate whether a former MCEDA board member, who was also an employee of the firm brought on to conduct the study, presented a conflict.

That board member, Calvin Harris, was on the board and was an employee of Warnock and Associates when Warnock was hired to conduct the study.

Section 17 of House Bill 1874, passed in 1998, states MCEDA “shall not contract with any person who is related to a member of the authority within the third degree or who is the spouse of a member of the Authority nor shall the authority contract with a business entity of which a member of the Authority is an officer, director, owner, partner or employee, or is a holder of more than 6 percent of the fair market value, or from which a member of the Authority or his relative within the third degree derives more than $1,000 in annual income, or over which a member of the Authority or his relative within the third degree exercises control.”

The MCEDA situation was cited by Jackson officials questioning whether a member of the city’s one-percent commission had a conflict.

At a recent one-percent meeting, Commissioner Beverly Hogan was forced to recuse herself from voting on TIGER grant funding, after Commissioner Pete Perry questioned whether she had a conflict.

Hogan is present of Tougaloo College. Perry argued that because Tougaloo would benefit from one of the TIGER projects, that Hogan shouldn’t vote on it.

An ethics commission ruling stated Hogan did not have a conflict.

Finally, several Northside schools announced new building projects and heads of school, while cities announced major improvements for various parks.

Earlier this year, Jackson Academy announced that Jack Milne would be taking over as head of school on January 1. Milne, who joined JA as vice president and dean of school in June, will replace Cliff Kling.

In October, the Sun reported that Tom Sheppard had been selected as the 12th head of school for St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. Sheppard will replace George Penick, who will continue to lead the school until June 30.

Madison-Ridgeland Academy didn’t announce a new headmaster, but did announce new construction plans. The school told the Sun in July that it was building a new middle school, new dining commons, and additional improvements to alleviate parking and traffic concerns.

The school brought on Brasfield and Gorrie to serve as general contractor, and work was slated to begin once classes let out for the summer.

Once completed, the new dining commons will be 10,000 square feet, while the new middle school will be 32,000 square feet and three stories.

The buildings are expected to open in time for the start of the 2018-19 academic year, while improvements to traffic and parking were expected to be ready for use at the start of the current school year.

The roadwork included new traffic circulation, as well as 30 to 40 new parking spaces, school officials told the Sun.

With the additions, MRA was expected to increase its student body capacity from 1,100 to 1,400 students.

Residents will also enjoy improvements at Liberty Park and Strawberry Patch Park.

Construction finally finished the expansion of Liberty Park in Madison, a project that was expected to wrap up in late 2017.

The $3.5 million project included adding three new baseball fields, a concession stand and bathroom facility, as well as shade structures for bleachers, new fencing for the soccer fields and controls for existing field lighting.