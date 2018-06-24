Zoo fund-raising efforts waiting to start

For the Jackson Zoological Society, kicking into fundraising mode full-gear appears to be a lot like hurry up and wait.

In March, the society board voted unanimously to study moving the Jackson Zoological Park to the golf course at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.

At the time, zoo Executive Director Beth Poff told the Sun the society was going to move into fund-raising mode, and that she hoped to have a new zoo up and running by 2028.

Two months later, the society has not begun fundraising efforts, and has punted duties to its lobbyist Beth Clay.

“We are still waiting to see if we could get something from a foundation or MDA (the Mississippi Development Authority). We may indeed wait until the next session (to ask for money), considering its already June,” Poff said.

The 2019 session will begin in January.

Clay couldn’t be reached for comment.

The society needs approximately $350,000 for a “site development study,” to further investigate the move.

Poff said the society will likely have to rely on government entities to fund the study, in part, because private donors prefer to donate to brick and mortar projects.

Additionally, the society doesn’t want to go back to the same donors who helped finance a previous study.

In 2017, the society formed a task force to begin narrowing down potential locations for moving the zoo. The cost of that study was around $40,000.

The task force narrowed options down to three locations, including the LeFleur’s golf course.

Jimmy Hood, president of the Jackson Zoo Foundation, a nonprofit group that has raised funds for various zoo projects, said he would support raising money for the study, but had taken no action at press time.

Since 2013, the zoo has spent tens of thousands on studies. In July 2013, the society paid Schultz and Williams $24,800 to conduct a feasibility study for the current location, at 2918 W. Capitol St.

Based on that report, a “blue ribbon commission” appointed by the zoo recommended that the zoo stay at that site.

In December 2014, the zoo paid Seattle firm PJA Architects $80,000 to draw up a new master plan. That study was released in September 2015.

The plan included making around $100 million in upgrades to the zoo, including adding an indoor rainforest exhibit and a new adventure zone for children.

And in May 2016, the zoo again brought on Philadelphia-based Schultz and Williams to help plan a capital campaign to raise money for the improvements.

That study determined that donors would not support a capital campaign, citing the park’s current location.

The park is surrounded by blight and located in what is one of the most dangerous areas in the capital city.

Since 2003, attendance at the zoo has dropped by nearly half. Revenues have also declined sharply, forcing the park to get rid of popular exhibits, like the elephants.

Results of the 2016 study fueled yet another study. In December 2017, the society formed a task force and again hired Shultz and Williams, this time for $40,000, to determine a new location for the park.

The nine-hole golf course is located on Lakeland Drive, in the LeFleur Museum District. The district is home to the Mississippi Children’s Museum, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum.

The property is owned by the state and managed by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.