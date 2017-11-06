Services will be held November 6 at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg for Andrew Cooper Clayton.

Drew, to his family and close friends, 40, died October 31 in Hattiesburg. Drew was the much loved husband, father, son, brother, grandson, son-in-law and friend to all who knew him.

Drew was born in Hattiesburg and grew up in Laurel. He attended Ole Miss, pledging Kappa Alpha, and later graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. During college he was on staff at Baker, Donelson law firm. Extremely dedicated and a successful member of Sanderson Farms of Laurel, he rose to corporate sales manager.

Though his life was not nearly as long as those of us who love him would have ever wished, Drew loved his life and he lived it to the fullest every single day with his adored wife, Taylor. Married in 2006, they have three beloved girls, Caroline, Anna Cooper and Vivi. All four of his girls were his greatest source of happiness and no one doubted how much he loved them and his pride for each one.

Drew’s family thanks God for the gift of his precious life. It is hard for us to imagine a day in which we will not see his handsome face, his beautiful smile, hear his laugh or share his wonderful big strong hugs and his kind heart. Drew’s zest for life meant he loved to travel with his family and friends. Through the years, we’ve all shared many extraordinary times building beautiful memories with him.

He was an active member of Saint Fabian Catholic Church. Drew enjoyed golf, football, his yard, the beach, and being with family and friends. However, nothing was more important to Drew than his children and Taylor.

He will be dearly missed by all of his dear friends, many since his early childhood. His Sanderson Farms family, truly a real family to him, was just as significant in his life. Drew’s winning personality and enormous work ethic ensured that his customers felt cared for and valued as the friends he considered them to be.

Drew is survived by his wife, Mattie Taylor Clayton and their children Mattie Caroline, Anna Cooper and Victoria Kathryn; parents, Cynthia and Ray McNamara of Jackson and Deleica and Gary Clayton of Ellisville; his brother, Kyle C. Clayton, his wife Paige, niece Haze and nephew Grayson of Jackson; his in-laws, Victoria and Francis Mitchell of Ocean Springs; his grandmothers, Eleanor Clayton of Williamsport, Pa., and Ladye Kathryn Roberts of Oxford; and his extended family who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Milnor Clayton, Elliott Vernon Cleveland Jr., and Nicholas B. Roberts.

Drew’s funeral will be a celebration of his joyous life and we ask all to come with a happy heart ready to celebrate the wonderful blessing of Drew’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the educational fund that has been established for his three young children. Checks may be made payable to Taylor Clayton earmarked Andrew C. Clayton Memorial held with Bancorp South c/o Jan Holifield, 6471 US-98 W. Hattiesburg, Miss., 39402; or the Saint Fabian Catholic Church building fund.