The Jackson Academy Association (JAA) will host A Blue and White Night at the Country Club of Jackson on Saturday, August 11. Guests will dress in blue and white to enjoy silent and live auctions, a tuition raffle, food, and live music. The annual fundraising event brings Jackson Academy (JA) families, alumni, faculty, staff, and administration together for an evening of fellowship. The JAA, a parent association for JA, is focused on building community, enabling growth, and enhancing the overall educational experience at Jackson Academy. Through funds raised, the JAA will provide educational tools for K3-12 classrooms as well as grants, scholarships and other benefits to JA students and faculty. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit http://jacksonacademy.org/about-us/jaa/events/. Planning the event are (from left, back) Ceejay Peters, Emily McNeil, Tisha Koury, Courtney Williams, Erica Bertschler; (second row) Memrie Fortenberry, Jennifer Salvo, Katie Hobgood, Kelli Ferrell, Mary Margaret Gay; (front) Anna Haralson, Courtney Brien, Bethany Cooley, Anne Daly, Fran Fowler, and Hillary James.