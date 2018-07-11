DEBS ‘LITTLE SEASON’

N’side debutantes honored at garden party

Several Northsiders were honored at the Southern Debutante Assembly garden party in Greenwood.

The garden party is among the first events of the “little season.” The debutantes, pages and page escorts will be presented formally in December at the assembly’s White and Gold Presentation and Ball.

Debutantes representing the Northsider for 2018 include: Elizabeth Russell Bowman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Russell Bowman; Anne Darrington Brock, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Donald Brock Jr.; Amanda Claire Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Templeton Bush; Kathryn Rae Butler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Weaver Butler Jr.; Kendall Glenda Causey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Kendall Causey Jr.; Elizabeth Mitchell Cossar, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Payne Cossar III; Callie Frances Hall, daughter of Mrs. Stanton Allen Hall and the late Mr. Hall; Courtney Adele Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Stephen Johnson; Elizabeth Blair Stockett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Carter Nicholas Stockett III.

Pages include: Allison Chambers Currie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Dale Currie Jr.; Katherine Elisabeth Frazer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Preston Bennett Frazer; and Patricia Bailey Swain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Parker Swain.

(Photo) Among the debutantes honored with a garden party to start the “little season” were (from left, back) Elizabeth Russell Bowman, Courtney Adele Johnson,

Anne Darrington Brock, Amanda Claire Bush; (front) Callie Frances Hall, Elizabeth Mitchell Cossar, Elizabeth Blair Stockett, Kathryn Rae Butler, Kendall Glenda Causey

(Photo below) Pages honored with a garden party included (from left) Katherine Elisabeth Frazer, Patricia Bailey Swain, and Allison Chambers Currie