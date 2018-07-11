Mark Fields introduced Stephen Black of Impact America at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Jackson. His organization encourages the mindset that college students and graduates are duty bound to participate in the greater good and encourages students to participate in the evolution of communities. Impact America, specifically, Focus First, consisting of more than 3,500 college students has done more than 432,000 eye screenings on young school age children since 2004; with nearly 10 percent of children who failed the screenings, receiving follow up care. Shown are (from left) Rob Pearigen, Black, and Mark Fields.