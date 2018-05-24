Law enforcement appreciation

  • 111 reads
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 4:15pm

Madison the City Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler and the Madison Board of Aldermen signed a resolution proclaiming May 13 -19 as Madison County Law Enforcement Appreciation Week in the City of Madison.  For information on how to get involved in thanking our officers in blue for their service, contact the Madison the City Chamber of Commerce. Shown are (from left, back) Joe Welch, Steve Hickok, Police Chief Gene Waldrop, Kianca Stringfellow, Fire Chief Derrick Layton, Nathan Hanson; (middle row) Alan Hoops, Susan Crandall, Pat Peeler, Elizabeth Fulcher, Ken Jacobs, Dale Danks,Denson Robinson; (front) Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler.

Goel and Aujla wed Nov. 24 during four-day event in Palm Beach

Saumya Goel and Khush Aujla were wed November 24 at The Breakers in Palm Beach.

