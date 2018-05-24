New Arc

  • 87 reads
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 4:13pm

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently held an open house in the new Athletics and Recreation Center (ARC). Shown are (from left) Elizabeth Alley, Trudy Moody, and Head of School George Penick.

Social

Goel and Aujla wed Nov. 24 during four-day event in Palm Beach

Saumya Goel and Khush Aujla were wed November 24 at The Breakers in Palm Beach.

One hundred days
Book characters
Reader points
Student government
NJHS officers

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.