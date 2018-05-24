New Arc
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 4:13pm
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently held an open house in the new Athletics and Recreation Center (ARC). Shown are (from left) Elizabeth Alley, Trudy Moody, and Head of School George Penick.
