Welcome majors

The Salvation Army Jackson Corps and The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary recently hosted a welcome party for Majors Robert and Karen Lyle. Members of the community and The Salvation Army Advisory Board met the Lyles and welcomed them to Mississippi. The Lyles came to Jackson from a posting in Chattanooga, where they served as area commanders. Major Robert Lyle has served as an officer in The Salvation Army for more than 25 years. Shown at the party are (from left, top photo) Marty Douglas, John Dorsa, Jane Eastland Foreman, Joe Miceli; (bottom photo) Major Robert Lyle, First Lady Deborah Bryant, Major Karen Lyle.