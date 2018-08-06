Arthur Reid McGee was born in Jamestown, Ky. October 19, 1938 and died in Jackson August 2 at age 79 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Reid grew up in and around New Albany, Ind. and was graduated in 1956 from New Albany High School. He attended the University of Louisville, receiving a bachelor’s degree in physics in 1963. After a short stint with the City of Louisville Planning and Zoning Commission, Reid went to work for AT&T in Louisville, Ky. In 1961, he married Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Davis with whom he had three daughters.

Reid spent his entire 30+ year career working within the Bell System. His career with the phone company took the family from Kentucky to Georgia, Florida and ultimately in 1972 to Jackson, where he settled, raised his family and eventually retired. After retirement, he indulged his life-long passion for reading by working part-time at Books-A-Million and Lemuria.

Reid was a longtime member of Northminster Baptist Church. He was an avid reader, and at various times in his life, he was an avid tennis player, cycler and photographer. He loved basketball and all things related to the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels, the university from which all three of his daughters and several of his grandchildren graduated.

He was preceded in death by his sister Patsy Webb Bain, brothers-in-law Bud Webb, Dick Bain, Kenny Fulkerson and Kenny Meyer, sister-in-law Elaine Fulkerson and nephew Danny Webb.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Libby; daughters Susan McGee Smith (William) of Jackson, Stephanie McGee Rippee (Brian) of Jackson, Starr McGee Griffin (Bob) of Meridian; and 10 grandchildren who were his greatest joy in life: Laura Lee Ross Smith Beneke (Sonny), William Clifton (“Wic”) Smith IV, Ainsley James Smith, Forrest Graham Smith, Brian Scott Rippee Jr., Davis Bond Rippee, Walker Reid Rippee, McKenzie Leigh Griffin, Madeline Faith Griffin and Rebecca Reid Griffin. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ann Meyer; brothers Sam McGee and Walter McGee (Pat); and nieces and nephews Kurt Meyer, Kyle Meyer, Debbie Hubbard, Cathy Gorrasi, and Todd McGee.

The family would like to thank all of Reid’s health care providers for the excellent medical care he received during his lengthy illness, especially Dr. Bart Delashmet, his primary care physician for more than 30 years.

Visitation will be held August 6 at Northminster Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to noon. The funeral service will follow at noon at the church with Dr. Charles E. Poole officiating. Inurnment at the Northminster Columbarium will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northminster Baptist Church, 3955 Ridgewood Rd., Jackson, Miss., 39211; or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md., 21741-5014.