Bobby Scott Culberson, 53, passed away August 3, at the Merit Health Hospital in Brandon. Memorial services were held August 5 at the Ott and Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon.

Scott was born and grew up in Jackson. He was graduated from Jackson Prep and Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Scott began his career with NRCS as a student trainee in the Canton Project Engineer Office. After graduation from college, he worked in the Mississippi State Office Design Section and became the head of the State Design Section. In May of 2012, Scott was appointed State Conservation Engineer.

The State Conservation Engineer (SCE), is responsible for providing statewide guidance and leadership to service engineering operations related to hydrologic, hydraulic, structural, geomorphic, bioengineering, and geotechnical aspects of design. Technical policies and procedures regarding the design and construction of conservation practices are approved by the SCE to enhance environmental quality throughout the state of Mississippi as well.

Scott was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time at his deer camp and was a big fan of MSU sports. Scott was an only child but was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Denna Clark Culberson; mother Beverly Culberson Varner and two children, Ashlan Nicole Culberson and Christan Erin Culberson. Scott is preceded in death by his father, Bobby J. Culberson.

Memorials may be made to any conservation efforts for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.