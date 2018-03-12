With loving family by her side, Donna Demarest Melvin Lydick passed away peacefully and unafraid on Friday, March 9.

Survivors are her daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Melvin Beckham, of Naples, Fla.; stepchildren Mary Rogers, of Memphis, Walter Lydick of Jackson, and Janie Purvis of Jackson; three grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Cora Sparring Demarest; brother Judson Demarest; sister Lucinda Demarest Payne; daughter Martha Melvin Saik; and one great-grandchild.

Born June 22, 1924, Mrs. Lydick, a native of New Orleans, has lived in Jackson since 1947. She was active in civic and church affairs having served on the state boards of the National Society of Colonial Dames in Mississippi and the Mississippi Episcopal Diocesan Altar Guild of which she was a founder. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League. Mrs. Lydick loved gardening and was an enthusiastic golfer. She was a communicant of St. James Episcopal church.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday March 13 at St James' Episcopal Church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, or to any charitable organization.