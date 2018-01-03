John Carter Stamm

John Carter “Jack” Stamm, a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, died Saturday, December 30. He was 86.

Visitation will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the B.B. Club, 721 Clay St. A Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Stamm was the son of Carter and Dorothy Stamm. Stamm attended St. Aloysius, where he was graduated in 1949. At St. Al he played varsity football, serving as captain his senior year. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Mississippi. At Ole Miss he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order where he served as vice president.

After his graduation in 1953, he entered the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant; he served in Korea. Upon returning to Vicksburg, Stamm joined his father’s screen printing business, Stamm Advertising, where he worked for the next 60 years. During his time as president of the company, he oversaw offices in Vicksburg, New Orleans and Jackson.

Stamm was very active with the Vicksburg Swim Association, serving as president and other leadership positions. Stamm received the Phillips 66 Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to competitive swimming.

Stamm was an active Rotarian in Vicksburg and Jackson for more than 60 years. He was the oldest and longest-standing member of the Vicksburg club at the time of his death.

After retirement Stamm completed the program to be a certified Master Gardner and was active with the Vicksburg organization.

A lifetime member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Stamm was an usher and served on the Parish Council and the Finance Committee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Laurin Fields Stamm, and his grandson Bruce Alan Ebersole Jr. He is survived by his five children and their spouses: Carter and Linda Stamm of River Ridge, La.; Story and Bruce Ebersole of Vicksburg; Lauri and Riley Collins of Ridgeland; Craig and Shannon Stamm and Maggie and Greg Langston, all of Dallas. He leaves his grandchildren: Ashken and Anoush Stamm, Bern Ebersole and his wife Mattie, Jase Ebersole, Riley, MariMac and Jack Collins, Sidney and Aden Stamm, Lauchlin, Story, Carson and Vaughn Langston; two sisters: Dorothy Neill of Southlake, Texas, and Patricia Stamm of Vicksburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bruce Alan Ebersole Jr. Memorial Fund at Vicksburg Catholic School, 1900 Grove St., Vicksburg, Miss., 39183.