Ryan Maloney Chase, 46, has fought the fight and finished the race on July 7, 2018. He kept the faith and is now with the Lord.

Services were held July 10 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland.

Ryan was born in Jackson June 28, 1972 to Bridget Maloney Fielder and Jesse Miller Chase Jr. He attended Jackson Prep and was a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Ryan was president of Chase Insurance Solutions Group. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and never met a stranger. Ryan was known for his outgoing personality and love for life.

Ryan is survived by his children, Hayes and Hailey Chase; his parents; stepfather J.W. Fielder; stepmother LaVonne Chase; brother Gene (Jennifer) Chase; and numerous family members.

Memorials may be made to the University of Mississippi Foundation, the American Heart Association or a charity of choice.