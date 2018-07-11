Citizenship award

  • 129 reads
Wed, 07/11/2018 - 4:12pm

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently held the lower school’s closing chapel, during which rising fifth-graders received certificates signifying successful completion of the fourth grade. Students from each class received The Citizenship Award, given to fourth-graders who, in the eyes of their peers, best exemplify integrity exhibited by characteristics such as courage and fair-mindedness, cooperation, loyalty, honesty and reliability. Shown are (from left) award-winner Sawyer Bond and his teacher, Mary Grace Jimenez.

Obituaries

Fred Kornet Jr.

Lt. Gen. (Ret) Fred Kornet Jr. passed away June 22 at St. Catherine's Village. He was born in... READ MORE

Rebekah Browning Barber
Russell David Wright
Patricia Dianne Brown
Catherine Nelson Hood Phillips
Jasper Franklin Smith

Social

Citizenship award

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently held the lower school’s closing chapel, during which rising fifth-graders received certificates signifying successful completion of the fourth grade.

Art display
Catherine Watson
World languages
100 milers
Vacation time

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.