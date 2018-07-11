St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently held the lower school’s closing chapel, during which rising fifth-graders received certificates signifying successful completion of the fourth grade. Students from each class received The Citizenship Award, given to fourth-graders who, in the eyes of their peers, best exemplify integrity exhibited by characteristics such as courage and fair-mindedness, cooperation, loyalty, honesty and reliability. Shown are (from left) award-winner Sawyer Bond and his teacher, Mary Grace Jimenez.