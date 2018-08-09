Honor grads

The Education Center School’s summer graduation ceremony was recently held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. The Summer Class of 2018 honors graduates were (from left) Jordyn Sweetie Davis and Skyla Monique Penton. Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Davis, will attend Tougaloo College this fall before continuing her education at Xavier University of Louisiana. Penton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Lewis, will attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where she received an academic excellence scholarship.