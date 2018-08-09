St. Joseph Catholic School 11th-graders Michael Doherty and Andrew Sanli, along with 32 students from across the country attended a week long residential camp on the LSU campus called LeaderShip U. The camp was designed to excite and inspire high school students entering the 10th - 12th grade to learn about themselves and their impact on others, and to explore their role in the world at large. They were able to experience college life and put knowledge into practice through goal-setting, team-building and leadership activities. Following the graduation ceremony, six awards were given for outstanding leadership qualities. Of the six awards, Doherty was awarded the “Quiet Influencer,” and Sanli was awarded the “Most Outstanding Boy Leader.” Shown are (from left) Melinda Stallings, Doherty, Sanli and Lisa Graves.