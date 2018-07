Jackson Academy students (from left) Gavin Lomax, Kirkland Hudson, Jarvon Gaines, Sarah Wilson Fielder, Emma Charlotte Hosh, and Carolina Walker have all participated in the Little Dribblers program at JA. Gaines and Fielder completed the program when they were in second grade and now play varsity basketball, while their second grade friends just completed the program this spring and now look forward to taking over the court soon.