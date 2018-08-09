National honor inductees

The Education Center School recently celebrated students qualifying for its National Honor Society chapter with an induction ceremony. NHS serves to recognize students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, and character. ECS student inductees included (from left, back) John Palmer Sartin, Gregory Lewis, Alex Yates; (middle row) Sophie James, Carolyn Girard, Alexis Harvey, Trashona Johnson, Leah Schimpf; (front) Kimberly Washington, Beth Hess, Brynnen McCrorey, Serenity Mims, Lauren Oakes and Jillian Renfroe.