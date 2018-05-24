NJHS officers
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 3:21pm
Jackson Prep’s National Junior Honors Society 2018 officers are (from left) John Henry Andress – president; Mason Nichols – chaplain; Mills Murphy – secretary; Hawthorne Cleveland – vice president.
