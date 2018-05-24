One hundred days
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 3:23pm
First-graders at First Presbyterian Day School celebrated the 100th Day of School. Shown are (from left) Coleman Wallace, Avery Warf, Laurel Rae Myrick and Jackson Page.
