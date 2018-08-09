Team winners

  • 54 reads
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 10:50am

Jackson Academy students (from left) James Chapman, Gibson Cheney, Virginia Browning, and Emma Duncan Hogue participated in the middle school’s mathematics competition, winning first place in the team portion of the contest.

Obituaries

Bobby Scott Culberson

Bobby Scott Culberson, 53, passed away August 3, at the Merit Health Hospital in Brandon.... READ MORE

Arthur Reid McGee
James A. Brown Jr.
Ryan Maloney Chase
Ryan Maloney Chase
Fred Kornet Jr.

Social

Team winners

Jackson Academy students (from left) James Chapman, Gibson Cheney, Virginia Browning, and Emma Duncan Hogue participated in the middle school’s mathematics competition, winning first place in the

LeaderShip U
High grades
Classics
Outstanding Raiders
Middle school math

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.