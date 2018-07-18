Lowe, Marbury exchange wedding vows in candlelight service at St. James Episcopal

Catherine Elizabeth Lowe and David Caleb Marbury were wed April 22 at Saint James’ Episcopal Church. The candlelight ceremony was officiated by the Very Rev. David Elliot.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Alcus Lowe III of Ridgeland. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Patrick Marbury of Ridgeland.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory tulle ballgown featuring a fitted lace bodice and an illusion neckline with delicate crystal straps, jewel encrusted back, and sweeping train. She wore a cathedral length veil edged in beading to match that of her gown. The hand-tied bridal bouquet contained coral, raspberry, and Juliette roses, peonies, and a variety of succulents.

Maid of honor was Rachel Frances Lowe of Ridgeland. Bridesmaids were Leanna Jean Cosgrove of Sacramento; Clara Maria Gomez-Sanchez of San Francisco; Elizabeth Embry Harris and Breck Stewart Yakulis of Dallas; Tara Griffith Hughes of Jackson; Anna Katherine Pavlov of Carrboro, N.C.; and Cynthia Crews Watkins of Oxford. They wore rose-gold sequined gowns featuring a high neckline and cowl draped back. The attendants’ bouquets complemented the floral selection of the bride’s bouquet.

Jonathan Malone Buchanan of Ridgeland was best man. Groomsmen were Aric Scott Berg of Harrisonburg, Va.; David Neil Campbell of Birmingham; David Yiding Chen of Shanghai, China; Eric Lee Landrum of Lititz, Pa.; Jonathan Will Lee of Jackson; and Loyd Drake Marbury, III of Stuttgart, Germany.

Scripture was read by Claire Allein Harkey of Jackson. Michael Beattie was the organist and The Choir of St. James’ provided the music.

Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted a reception at The South. After dining, guests were entertained by the US Band of Nashville.

On the eve of the wedding, the bridegroom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner.

After a wedding trip to Cancun, the couple is at home in Madison where the bride is a third-year internal medicine resident and the bridegroom is a fourth-year pathology resident at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.