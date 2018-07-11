Miss Causey and Hensley planning August 25 wedding at Paris Yates Chapel

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Kendall Causey Jr. of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Pauline Elizabeth Causey, to William Hunt Hensley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Johnston Hensley of Memphis.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Kendall Causey of Cleveland, and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Paris of Oxford, formerly of Indianola. The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Duane Hensley, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wilson Hunt Jr., all of Memphis.

Miss Causey was a 2012 graduate of Jackson Preparatory School. She was presented by the 2013 Southern Debutante Assembly in Greenwood. Miss Causey attended the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and was a 2016 cum laude graduate, earning a bachelor’s degree with a major in communication sciences and disorders and a minor in psychology. Miss Causey received her master of science in speech-language pathology in 2018 from Texas Christian University, where she served as a graduate assistant. She is associated with Richardson Independent School District in Dallas, as a speech-language pathologist.

Hensley is a 2010 graduate of Memphis University School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and served as social chairman. He is an associate for the Retail Connection in Dallas.

The couple will exchange vows August 25 at the Paris Yates Chapel in Oxford, with a reception following at the Country Club of Oxford.