Miss Morrison and Gunn to exchange wedding vows August 11 in Memphis

Mr. and Mrs. William Price Morrison Jr. of Memphis announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Price Morrison, to Paul Jackson Gunn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Lee Gunn of Jackson. Grandmothers of the bride are Mrs. Dial Boyle Jackson of Lakeland, Fla., and Mrs. William Price Morrison of Germantown. The couple will be married August 11 in a worship service at Second Presbyterian Church, Memphis, to be followed by a reception at the Memphis Country Club.

Matrons of honor will be the bride’s sisters, Dial Morrison Abernathy, Ruth McCaughan Andrukonis, and Gray Morrison Byrd. Best man will be the bridegroom’s father

Bridesmaids will be Mary Rodgers Brashier, Victoria Smith Dearman, Elizabeth Folk Doolin, Sarah Elizabeth Ellis, Lee Morgan Gunn Graves, Catherine Anna Hayes, Mary Caroline Hepner, Virginia Kathryn Jones, Keely Grace Kennedy, Elizabeth Grace McLarty and Laura Kathryn Wegener.

Groomsmen will be Sloan Lowry Abernathy, David Paul Andrukonis, Brandon Andrew Byrd, Jay Anderson Coleman, Dawson Alexander Graves, William Malcom Mounger III, Jacob Frederick Muse, William Collier Phillips, Matthew Fritz Oellerich, Nelson Phillip Parker, Michael Salem Resha and Jay Chandler Schoerke.

Flower girl will be the bride’s niece, Conie Elizabeth (“Ibby”) Abernathy, and the ring bearer will be the bride’s nephew, Leonard Walter (“Walt”) Andrukonis.

The bride was graduated from Hutchison School, Memphis, before earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education degree from the University of Mississippi, magna cum laude, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, where she received the Faculty Award for Highest Scholastic Average. She will be associated with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis.

The bridegroom was graduated from Jackson Preparatory School, before earning bachelor of accountancy and bachelor of business administration degrees from the University of Mississippi, summa cum laude. Gunn is also a graduate of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and is a recipient of a Taylor Medal, the University of Mississippi’s highest academic award. He is an investment banker in the Financial Services Group at Raymond James in Memphis.

After a wedding trip to St. Lucia, the couple will live in Memphis.