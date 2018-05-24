Miss Myers and Lee to exchange wedding vows June 23 in Nashville

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas James Myers of Ridgeland announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Margaret Myers, to Kevin Patrick Lee, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Dale Lee of Brentwood, Tenn.The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Sydney Snyder of Ridgeland and the late Dr. Snyder, and Mrs. Richard James Myers and the late Mr. Myers of Lake Geneva, Wis. The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Ogilvie of Franklin, Tenn., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McCullough of Hendersonville, Tenn.Miss Myers was graduated with honors from Jackson Preparatory School in 2008. She is a 2012 summa cum laude graduate of the Patterson School of Accountancy at the University of Mississippi where she was awarded the Taylor Medal in accounting. At Ole Miss, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, Phi Kappa Phi, and Beta Alpha Psi. She earned her master’s of accountancy in 2013. A Certified Public Accountant, she is a senior associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Nashville.Lee is a 2009 graduate of Brentwood High School. He is a 2013 graduate of the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. While at the university, he was an active member of Theta Chi fraternity where he served as treasurer. He earned his master’s of accountancy in 2014. Lee is a Certified Public Accountant and associated with Pricewaterhouse-Coopers in Nashville as a senior associate.The couple will exchange vows June 23 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville.