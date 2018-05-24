Miss Peden, Trammell planning June 9 wedding ceremony in Little Rock

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Thomas Peden of Benton, Ark. announce the engagement of their daughter, Karrah Alise Peden, to William Barrett Trammell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Joel Trammell of Madison.The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Peden of Brandon, Pat Tacko of Benton, Ark., and the late Nick Tacko. The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Terrell of Yazoo City, Maudine Trammell of Bentonia, and the late Frank Trammell.Miss Peden is a 2013 graduate of Benton High School. She was graduated magna cum laude from Mississippi State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in communications. At MSU, she was a member of Phi Mu sorority and the National Honor Society. She is a marketing manager for Aramark in Nashville. Trammell is a 2013 graduate of Madison Ridgeland Academy. He was graduated from Mississippi State in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. At MSU, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He is associated with Aramark in Nashville as a district manager for their uniform division.The couple will exchange vows June 9 at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.