Miss Terry and Hartman planning September 8 wedding at First Presbyterian

Mr. and Mrs. Lee Ford Terry announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Kathryn Terry, to Daniel Lee Hartman, son of the Rev. and Mrs. Edward Andrew Hartman of Jackson.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Leslie Carl Foster of Madison, and the late Mr. Foster, and Mrs. Denny Austin Terry, and the late Mr. Terry of Jackson. The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Swinton Potts Jr. of Kosciusko, the late Mr. and Mrs. George Hartman of Cleveland, Ohio, and Dr. and Mrs. William LeGrange Hogan of Memphis.

Miss Terry is a 2013 graduate of Jackson Preparatory School. She attended Mississippi State University where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and was active in Reformed University Fellowship. She is pursuing a master’s in occupational therapy from the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Health Related Professions.

The prospective bridegroom attended Kingstone Academy in Brasov, Romania, where he was salutatorian of his class. He was graduated from the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors college at the University of Mississippi with a bachelors degree in exercise science. At Ole Miss, Hartman worked as a student athletic trainer for the Ole Miss football team. In May 2018 he obtained a doctorate degree in physical therapy from the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Health Related Professions. He is a physical therapist at Madison Performance Therapy Clinic.

The couple will exchange vows September 8 at First Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow at the Country Club of Jackson.