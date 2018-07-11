Miss Williams and Tramel to marry on July 21 at First Presbyterian Church

Mr. and Mrs. Neal Edward Milligan of Madison announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Tyndall Williams, to Robert Wilson Tramel, son of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Terrance Tramel of Jackson.

The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Daniel Graham Williams of Jackson, and the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Raymond Patterson of Madison. The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Day Veazey of Madison and Ann Tramel Culp of Little Rock, and the late Bobby Tramel.

Miss Williams is a 2014 honors graduate of Madison Central High School and a 2018 summa cum laude graduate of the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University, where she was a Stephen D. Lee Scholar and received her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. At State, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, president of Roadrunner and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Miss Williams will begin pursuing a doctorate in medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in August.

Tramel is a 2013 honors graduate of Jackson Preparatory School and a 2017 summa cum laude graduate of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi, where he received his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. At Ole Miss, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

Tramel is pursuing a doctorate in medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The couple will exchange vows July 21 at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson.