Mendez on UMMC international services

Julieta Mendez is director of the Office of International Services at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). The Argentina native has been in charge of the program for five years and previously served as program director of the Immigration Clinic at Catholic Charities. Mendez holds a juris doctorate from the Universidad de Mendoza. She recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about the office.

What does the Office of International Services do exactly?

“It handles all visas for internationals that come to work at UMMC or to study at one of the two schools that accepts international students. Our international student population is small, but we do bring in a lot of faculty from outside the U.S. We have a lot of doctors, especially in some areas. In some divisions it seems harder to recruit nationally, so Jackson becomes a great option for international doctors. We also have a lot of researchers (and) scientists from outside the U.S.

“We want to keep the people we bring here working for us and happy. We try to promote activities that (help) them adapt to UMMC and the community faster and make this their home.”

What schools at UMMC accept international students?

“The School of Graduate Studies in Health Sciences. We have a new school, the School of Population Health, which offers a graduate level program and PhD program, and also accepts international students.”

What percentage of students and employees are from outside of the U.S?

“When it comes to students, we have a very small international population – only 21 students – and we are receiving six more. These (students) are in the PhD programs, which normally don’t have many openings … We’ve found that between 23 and 24 percent of our doctors are foreign-trained. Our office only handles visas. When they become permanent residents, we lose track of them (because) they don’t need our direct services any more.”

How many people that come in to UMMC go on to become citizens?

“Most of the people coming here, most of our students, researchers and faculty, at the end of the day that is what they hope for.”

How long does it take for an international student/faculty member to get a visa?

“It depends on the type they’re coming on. A J-1 visa for researchers is easy to put together. All they have to do is go through their consulate, apply for the visa and enter. We’ve seen more delays lately, but it’s a relatively easy process. We know the policy has changed a little bit. They have to demonstrate they want to go back (to their home countries, and show) that this is a temporary thing. Sometimes, it takes longer for our researchers to come because they have to show ties to their home country and that the moment they apply they hope to return.

“Many come in on the H1-B status, which involves immigration and the Department of Labor. (This is) for people who have a certain level of education, at least a bachelor’s degree, who want to come work here and have intentions of staying here after.”

The delays have resulted because of new immigration policies put in place under President Donald Trump?

“Yes; what happened is consulates (were) told to look more closely at (the applicant) for their intention to return. We haven’t gotten anybody rejected, but in many cases, the process has been extended. It can be one to three months before they get a visa. It seems to be happening more often.”

Where are the majority of people served by your office coming from?

“India and China, but we have people from all over the world … Paraguay, Nepal, Bangladesh, Croatia – everywhere. Right now, we’re working with over 200 employees on visas.”

What attracts these individuals to UMMC?

“Jackson is a very attractive option. Most of the people we bring in go to medical school in their home countries and do their residencies and fellowships here. When they (complete) their residencies, they’re required to go back to their countries for two years. In order to avoid that, they can apply for a waiver, which (ties them) to a medically under-served area for three years. That can be anywhere, but normally (those are rural areas). Jackson is medically under-served, but is a city, so it has the amenities of cities. They (applicants) find it quite attractive.”

What about you? How were you attracted to the area?

“My husband is a doctor, a cardiologist. He trained and did his medical school, residency and fellowship in Argentina. (Near the end of his residency), he came to the Mayo Clinic for a three-month exchange. He loved it. While he was at Mayo, he was a researcher. Six years later, he met Dr. John Hall, the chair of physiology at UMMC, and offered him a job here. I remember how excited he was. He was going to work in the department of Dr. Hall and Dr. (Arthur) Guyton, the authors of the ‘Textbook of Medical Physiology.’ ”

How do you help people get acclimated to Jackson?

“Our main thing is a coffee hour, a one-hour event every Friday open to nationals and internationals. The J-1 program is an exchange program, not under Immigration Services, but managed by the Department of Labor. If you want to sponsor J-1 (applicants), you have to offer opportunities for cultural (exposure). For the last four years, we’ve been doing the coffee hour. It’s a way to learn about Jackson and learn about UMMC. We bring speakers, we provide (opportunities) to do interesting things at UMMC and outside of UMMC. We believe that when they get involved in other things apart from their eight-to-five jobs, they become part of the community faster.

“The other thing we feel is important is to show the great things (our internationals) are doing for Jackson. We showcase their accomplishments. If they receive awards or things like that, we … promote that.”

How did you come to the U.S.?

“I was following my husband. He came to Mayo for three months, came back (to Argentina) and said, ‘They offered me one more year,’ and he said, ‘I want you to come with me.’ That was his way of proposing, I guess. We got married and came two days later.”