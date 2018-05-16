College Bound

Mississippi State, Ole Miss top choices for area graduates

Mississippi State University (MSU) is the preferred choice of Northside graduates this year, with 316 expected to attend the Starkville university this fall.

Meanwhile, the University of Mississippi continues to be a popular choice, with 292 graduates choosing to be Rebels.

Other popular choices for graduates this year included Holmes Community College, which has more than 127 students expected to attend, and Jackson State University. Murrah High alone boosted that school’s numbers, with 73 of its graduates opting to be Tigers for their college careers.

The Northside’s largest graduating class chose MSU over Ole Miss, but barely.

Ninety Madison Central graduates are expected to be cheering for the Bulldogs this fall, while 83 will be cheering on the Rebels. Another 70 students are headed to Holmes Community College, while 33 students are going to Hinds Community College and 24 are going to the University of Southern Mississippi.

Sixteen graduates from Madison Central are going to Northwest Community College and eight are going to Millsaps College. Six students each are going to the University of Alabama, Mississippi College, Jackson State University (JSU) and Jones County Junior College. Five are going to Louisiana State University (LSU), and three each are going to the Mississippi University for Women (MUW), East Central Community College and Auburn University.

Also, from Madison Central, two students each are going to Alcorn University, the University of Texas, Point Loma Nazarene University, Pearl River Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin).

One student each is going to William Carey University, Texas Tech, Full Sail University, Iowa State University, Lipscomb University, Pensacola State University, Belhaven University, Hofstra University, St. Mary’s College, Sewanee, the University of the South, Clark AH, University of California, Vanderbilt University, Colorado University, Tuskegee University, Clemson University, the University of the Arts, Meridian Community College, West State Colorado University, New York University, the University of North Alabama, the University of West Florida, Texas State University, Baylor University, Kings College, Samford University, Brigham Young University, Fort Lewis College, the Mississippi Institute of Cosmetics and the Aveda Institute.

Two others are enlisting in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force respectively.

Ole Miss was by far the top choice for graduates of Jackson Academy (JA). Forty-one seniors have committed to the university, while 14 have chosen MSU, and eight have chosen USM.

Six JA graduates are going to Mississippi College, while two each will be going to Baylor University and Hampton University. One student each will be attending Alabama, the University of Georgia, Tulane University, Texas Tech, Southern Methodist University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Washington and Lee University, the University of Tennessee at Martin, the University of Missouri, Birmingham Southern College, North Carolina State A&T University and Jackson State University.

One each are also attending Copiah Lincoln Community college, East Central Community College, Jones County Junior College and Meridian Community College.

One student was still undecided at press time.

Jackson Preparatory Students will have no trouble finding their former classmates at MSU or Ole Miss. Forty-nine each will be attending the schools. Five students will be attending Alabama, four will be attending LSU, three will be attending Millsaps, and two each will be attending Holmes Community College, Mississippi College, Rhodes College and the United States Military Academy Prep School at Greystone.

One each will be attending Belmont University, Columbia University, Cornell College, Elon University, Harding University, Hawaii Pacific University, Itawamba Community College, Jones County Junior College, Labette Community College, Middle Tennessee State University, Purdue University, Samford University, Southern Methodist, Texas A&M University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, USM, the University of Virginia and Wellesley College.

From Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA), 36 graduates are expected to attend MSU in the fall, while 21 are slated to attend Ole Miss. Six students are going to Mississippi College, four students are going to USM, and two students each are going to Belhaven and Holmes Community College.

MRA will also have representatives elsewhere, with one graduate each slated to go to Millsaps College, the University of Alabama, Lindenwood University, Harding University, the United States Military Academy at West Point, the University of West Alabama, the University of Tennessee Martin, East Mississippi Community College, Co-Lin Community College, and Hinds Community College.

The top choices for Murrah High graduates were Jackson State University and Hinds Community College. Seventy-three are going to JSU, while 78 are going to one of Hinds Community College’s various campuses.

Other top choices for Murrah include Southern Miss, MSU, Ole Miss and Holmes Community College. USM will receive 41 of Murrah’s graduates, while 25 will be going to MSU and 19 will be going to Ole Miss. Twenty others will be going to Holmes. Six students will be going to Alcorn State University. Three students each will be going to Xavier University of Louisiana and Mississippi College, and two each will be attending Tougaloo College, Dillard University, Howard University, East Central Community College and Jones County Junior College.

One student each has committed to Washington University in St. Louis, Rust College, Delta State University, MUW, Southern A&M University, the United States Military Academy, Spring Hill College, Utah State University, Knox College, Belhaven, Millsaps, Texas A&M, William Carey, Oberlin College and Conservatory, Coahoma Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Co-Lin and Pearl River Community College.

Two others are enlisting in the U.S. Army and one is joining the U.S. Navy. Forty-eight students are joining the workforce.

Top choices for Germantown High’s graduates include the state’s big three universities, as well as Holmes Community College in Ridgeland. Fifty-seven graduates will be going to Holmes Ridgeland, while 44 will be headed north to MSU, and 41 will be headed farther north to Ole Miss. Twenty-three students are going to USM and 15 students are going to Hinds Community College.

Five students will be going to Mississippi College, while four students will be going to Jones County Junior College, and three each will be going to Tougaloo, MUW, JSU and Northwest Community College. Two students each are slated to attend Mississippi Valley State University, Millsaps, LSU, Savannah College of Art and Design, the University of Alabama, Holmes in Goodman, and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

One student each will also represent the Mavericks at Alcorn State, Belhaven, Delta State, College of the Ozarks, Southern University, West Virginia Wesleyan College, Clark College in Atlanta, Hampton University, Florida Southern University, Xavier of Louisiana, Southeastern Louisiana University, Johns Hopkins University and Pearl River Community College.

Graduates of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School will also be well represented at Ole Miss and MSU, with 13 and 16 students respectively attending the schools.

Six graduates are attending Millsaps College, three each are attending Elon University, Rhodes College, Tulane University and Washington University in St. Louis, and two students each will be attending the College of Charleston, Pepperdine University, Southern Methodist University, the University of Richmond, the University of Alabama and USM.

One student each will be attending American University, Baylor University, Belmont University, Birmingham-Southern College, Bowdoin College, Brown University, Centre College, Dartmouth College, Emory University, Furman University, Global College at Long Island, Hampton University, Harvard University, Howard University, LSU, Loyola University of New Orleans, Macalester College, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mercer University, Northeastern University, Northumbria University, Savannah college of Art and Design, Sewanee: the University of the South, Spelman College, The New School – Parsons School of Design, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Trinity University, the University of Georgia, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Kentucky, the University of Virginia, Vanderbilt University, Washington and Lee University and Xavier University of Louisiana.

Ridgeland High graduates have chosen Southern Miss as their school of choice to seek a higher education. Twenty-three will be attending the college in the fall, while 21 will be going to MSU and 20 will be going to Holmes Community College. From there, 11 are going to Hinds Community College, eight are going to Ole Miss and six are going to JSU. Four students will represent Ridgeland at Mississippi College, while three will represent the Titans at Co-Lin, and two will represent the school at the Mississippi University for Women and Alcorn State.

One student each will be going to Coastal Alabama Community College, the Media Tech Institute, Southwest Community College, Pearl River Community College, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Delaware State University, Xavier of Louisiana, Georgia State University, University of California at Irvine, the Savannah College of Art and Design and Millsaps.

Nine others have chosen to serve their country, opting to enlist in the military.

AT St. JOSEPH Catholic School, seniors also overwhelmingly chose Mississippi State. Twenty-seven students are choosing to be Bulldogs, while 12 are going to Ole Miss. Seven are going to Holmes, and three each are going to USM, Louisiana Tech University and Xavier of Louisiana.

Two students are going to Millsaps College, while two students have chosen to do a gap year program. One will be participating with the National Evangelical Team, while one is doing educational travel.

One student each is going to LSU, Centre College, Belmont University, Florida Southern College, Northeastern University, St. Olaf College, Virginia Tech, Birmingham Southern University, Rhodes College, Mississippi College, Hinds, Northeast Community College, Northwest Community College, Co-Lin Community College and Pearl River Community College.

One member of the senior class is a foreign exchange student and will return to Italy.

The top choice for the Education Center School is Hinds Community College, with eight students slated to attend this fall. Next up is Ole Miss, which four students expected to attend, followed by Mississippi State and Holmes Community College with three each. Two students are going to USM, while one student each will be attending Tulane University, Mississippi College, Delta State, Belhaven, Perimeter College at Georgia State University, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Northwest Mississippi Community College and Jones County Junior College. Two students will be participating in a gap year program, and one will be enlisting in the Mississippi Army National Guard.

Finally, at New Summit School, students overwhelmingly chose Hinds Community College as their college of choice. Five graduates are going there, while two are going to Holmes Community College, and one each are going to Co-Lin, Mississippi College, MSU and Ole Miss. Three other students had not decided at press time.