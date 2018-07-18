News Briefs

Bond Includes N’side Schools

Six Northside schools could see improvements as part of a proposed $65 million bond issue.

Voters in Jackson will head to the polls on August 7 to cast ballots in a $65 million bond issue for Jackson Public Schools.

If passed, the bond would mean upgrades across the district, including every school on the Northside.

Among improvements, at Casey Elementary, funds will go toward site drainage and soil erosion control, restroom renovations, electrical upgrades, building entry facade improvements and for the installation of a new canopy over the playground.

Improvements at McLeod Elementary will include drainage upgrades, exterior door replacements, restroom renovations, exterior lighting and electrical upgrades, additional classroom space, cafeteria renovations, entry facade upgrades and a playground canopy.

McWillie Elementary will receive site drainage improvements, concrete walkway repairs and new painting.

Spann Elementary will also be getting a new playground canopy, as well as exterior and interior door replacements, new tile flooring, a new roof, restroom renovations, exterior and interior lighting upgrades and electrical upgrades.

Similar improvements are on tap for Power APAC, with the school set to receive walkway repairs, upgraded exterior lighting, drainage repairs, electrical upgrades, performing arts upgrades, building entry improvements and a new playground canopy.

At Murrah High, site drainage and soil erosion control, exterior and interior door replacements, restroom renovations, interior and exterior lighting upgrades, and entry facade upgrades will be on tap.

Additionally, pedestrian walkways will be widened and repaired and a new interior corridor control gate will be added.

Across the district, libraries at all high schools will be renovated and new science labs will be added. And Newell Field, home of the Murrah Mustangs football team, will be renovated.

Taxes will not be raised to support the bond. Rather, the district will ask the city to continue a 5.39-mill levee that was put on the books for the previous tax increase.

The district currently receives 84.41 mills, of which 18.9 go to debt service.

If passed, JPS expects the 5.39 mills to continue for at least 20 years.

Tax Rolls Show Growth

The Madison County 2018 preliminary tax rolls shows 4.4 percent growth in the county and an approximate $500 million increase in true value.

According to Madison County Tax Assessor Norman A. Cannady Jr., the total true value for 2018 comes out to more than $12.6 billion.

More than $28 million was put into new construction in Madison County and more than 3,200 new homestead applications were processed by Cannady’s office between January 1 and April 1 alone.

Madison County’s parcel count is now over 58,000.

Cannady said he is pleased with the growth in Madison County overall.

“Once again, we are able to report very impressive numbers,” Cannady said. “Experiencing this kind of growth truly shows the desirability that Madison county offers as a place to live and work.”

He credits much of the growth in value and revenue to progress being made across the county over the past year. Cannady believes that Madison County stands out among other counties in the state due to its progress.

“Madison County is a progressive county and this growth in value and revenue reflects that. Once again, Madison County has been a leader in overall growth among counties in Mississippi,” he said.

According to Cannady, the county’s infrastructure, leadership, law enforcement and school system all attract residents to the area to live and work.

“And that is why we continue to see this type of growth year after year,” he said.

The board voted to approve the tax roll. On August 6, the board will hear protests.

Print copies of the preliminary tax rolls are available in the meeting room of the Board of Supervisors and digital copies can be found on the county website.